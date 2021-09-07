Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Inland Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Inland Georgetown A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Georgetown County through 630 PM EDT At 556 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Graves, or near Georgetown. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Sampit, Graves and Georgetown Memorial Hospital. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH