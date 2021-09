When you know you're being watched by somebody, it's hard to pretend they're not there. It can be difficult to block them out and keep focus, feeling their gaze bearing down upon you. Strangely enough, it doesn't even seem to really matter whether they're alive or not. In new research, scientists set up an experiment where people played a game against a robot. If the robot looked up at the human players during the session, it ended up affecting the participants' behavior and strategy in the game – a change that could be discerned in measurements of their neural activity recorded by electroencephalography...

