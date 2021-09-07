Arsenal 'reject approach from Galatasaray' for Mohamed Elneny despite midfielder dropping down the pecking order... with time running out for club to strike a deal before window in Turkey closes on Wednesday

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has hit out at the Spanish press. Odegaard left Real Madrid for Arsenal a fortnight ago in a permanent deal. At a Norway presser yesterday, Odegaard said: "Everything I have read lately is wrong. Other than that, I have no need to comment on it. I just think it's a shame. Spanish media in particular have a way of portraying it, and that's not the case. That is the only thing I want to say.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO