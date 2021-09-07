CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal 'reject approach from Galatasaray' for Mohamed Elneny despite midfielder dropping down the pecking order... with time running out for club to strike a deal before window in Turkey closes on Wednesday

By Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny looks set to stay at the club this summer after the club reportedly rebuffed an enquiry from Galatasaray for him. Elneny was ever-present under Mikel Arteta, who is said to be an admirer of the 29-year-old, last season - although speculation has mounted over a potential exit.

