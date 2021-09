Blame game battles at the heart of the cabinet over Afghanistan raged on today, as foreign secretary Dominic Raab rejected defence secretary Ben Wallace’s claim that it was clear “the game was up” as early as July.His comments came as he began a regional visit, beginning in Gulf state Qatar and expected to also include Pakistan, to build what he termed an “international coalition” to exert “maximum moderating influence” on the Taliban.The foreign secretary said that the UK will be “pragmatic and realistic” in its approach to the Taliban and sees scope for “engagement and dialogue” with the militant...

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO