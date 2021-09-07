Teen girl dies after Labor Day dirt bike accident

Deadly Wareham dirt bike crash (Photo: David Curran)

WAREHAM, Mass, — A GoFundMe page apparently created by the person who runs Wareham Motocross Park, described 13-year-old Ava Pioppi as a dirt bike lover who also loved coming to the facility, a track located off of Cranberry Highway.

On Labor Day, just before 3 p.m., Pioppi was riding a dirt bike on the southbound side of the track and had just landed a jump.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said that’s when she somehow lost control and veered into northbound dirt bike traffic, colliding with a male rider.

Wareham MX Park (Photo: David Curran)

Both riders went down, but only Ava suffered serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at Tobey Hospital.

Ava, a resident of Carver, attended the Rising Tide Charter School in Plymouth.

Boston 25 News contacted the school for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

While Ava was not a student in Carver Public Schools, Superintendent Scott Knief told Boston 25 news the entire community is, of course, saddened to learn of her death.

Ava’s family posted a sign on their front door requesting privacy.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group