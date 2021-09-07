Texas Democrats Thank Department of Justice For Commitment to Defending Abortion Rights

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats welcomed the news Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice will be taking steps to defend abortion rights in the face of Gov. Greg Abbott’s cruel and unconstitutional abortion ban. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to protect patients, clinics, and providers from violence and harassment with “support from federal law enforcement” — protections enshrined in a 1994 law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act). Garland also stated the Justice Department is “urgently explor[ing] all options to challenge Texas SB8.”