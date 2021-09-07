Woman missed flight and falsely said bomb on plane

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago woman falsely claimed a bomb was on a plane at a South Florida airport after missing her flight. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the 46-year-old woman was arrested Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and charged with falsely reporting a bomb. Airline employees told responding deputies that the woman had stated that a bomb was in her checked-in luggage that was aboard a plane.