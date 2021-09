The Jackson boys cross country team took first place at Saturday's Arcadia Valley Invitational, placing three runners in the top five. Junior Hunter Wendel was the top placer for Jackson, finishing the 5K in 16:59.80 to take second place. Sophomore Bryce Gentry finished just behind Wendel in third with a time of 17:02.35, and junior Evan Kiefer finished in fourth with a time of 17:14.55.

JACKSON, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO