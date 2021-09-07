Food Delivery Mobile Application Market to Reach $16.61 Billion by 2023, Claims AMR

Rise in standard of living in the developing countries, high internet penetration, and surge in mobile and smartphone usages are the prime key factors behind the growth of the global food delivery mobile application market. However, lack of high-speed connectivity in emerging countries and uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own application hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in investment on digitalization and growing collaborations of various restaurants with application developers are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. According to the report, the global food delivery mobile application market accounted for $3.12 billion in 2016 and is estimated to garner $16.61 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 27.9% through 2023.