The Gateway Director Michele Civetta Talks Co-Writing Script, Casting

Michele Civetta has certainly gotten the hang of transitioning from shorts to feature films since making his debut in the 2020 thriller Agony for Gravitas Ventures. For his next project, The Gateway, the writer and director chose a crime thriller about a social worker (Shea Whigham) assigned to the care of the daughter (Taegen Burns) of a single mother (Olivia Munn) and intervenes when the dad returns from prison and lures them into a life of crime. I spoke to Civetta about what intrigued him about the project, how the cast came together, and some of the stunts of the film.