Hogan High School grad Eddie Abasolo has traveled the globe grabbing 10 Muay Thai championships as an amateur and a professional. Even the best, however, need new challenges. So Abasolo, 34, will debut in Mixed Martial Arts in BELLATOR 266 on Sept. 18 at the SAP Center in San Jose. The 160-pound bout will be one of the undercards for the event. The main event will feature Yoel Romero and Phil Davis.