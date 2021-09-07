COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Peak Vista Community Health Center is breaking ground on its 29th clinic in the Pikes Peak region. This health center will be located at the corner of S. Tejon St. and E. Las Vegas St.

The 5,000 Sq Ft location is scheduled to open in February 2022, providing medical, dental, behavioral health, and care coordination services to those experiencing homelessness, those at risk of experiencing homelessness, and other members of the community.

Peak Vista is partnering with Springs Rescue Mission and the City of Colorado Springs with a focus on providing healthcare to individuals south of downtown Colorado Springs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 alone Peak Vista served 1,500 individuals who were experiencing homelessness.

"Springs Rescue Mission needed some assistance on being able to provide care to their individuals and so we were able to facilitate that and support our community partners," said Lisa Ramey, Interim Chief Consecutive Officer for Peak Vista Community Health Centers.

The new Peak Vista Clinic looks to open February 2022.

The post Peak Vista aims to help underserved residents with new clinic appeared first on KRDO .