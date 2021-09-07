CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Peak Vista aims to help underserved residents with new clinic

By Jasmine Arenas
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTF2T_0bpAz5HS00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Peak Vista Community Health Center is breaking ground on its 29th clinic in the Pikes Peak region. This health center will be located at the corner of S. Tejon St. and E. Las Vegas St.

The 5,000 Sq Ft location is scheduled to open in February 2022, providing medical, dental, behavioral health, and care coordination services to those experiencing homelessness, those at risk of experiencing homelessness, and other members of the community.

Peak Vista is partnering with Springs Rescue Mission and the City of Colorado Springs with a focus on providing healthcare to individuals south of downtown Colorado Springs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 alone Peak Vista served 1,500 individuals who were experiencing homelessness.

"Springs Rescue Mission needed some assistance on being able to provide care to their individuals and so we were able to facilitate that and support our community partners," said Lisa Ramey, Interim Chief Consecutive Officer for Peak Vista Community Health Centers.

The new Peak Vista Clinic looks to open February 2022.

The post Peak Vista aims to help underserved residents with new clinic appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Plan to spend $93 million in federal pandemic recovery funding presented Monday to Colorado Springs City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City leaders are calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; getting federal money to pay for projects that otherwise wouldn't be funded with local dollars. That possibility exists because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. KRDO The city will receive $93 million from the American Rescue Plan Act -- $76 million The post Plan to spend $93 million in federal pandemic recovery funding presented Monday to Colorado Springs City Council appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Downtown Colorado Springs vandalism on the rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A string of businesses on Tejon Street in Colorado Springs, along with the El Paso County Courthouse building, are now having to face costly repairs after a vandalism spree this past weekend. Mendy Coffey, the general manager for Atomic Cowboy, says she came in Sunday morning to open the restaurant The post Downtown Colorado Springs vandalism on the rise appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Heated mask and COVID vaccine talk during Pueblo City Council work session

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo City Council work session Monday evening became heated after talks of masks and COVID vaccines turned into an all-out confrontation. According to a reporter from our news partners at the Pueblo Chieftain, a group of unmasked people walked in during the middle of the work session. Masks and face The post Heated mask and COVID vaccine talk during Pueblo City Council work session appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department introduces Burn Restriction Order, effective Sept. 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department and its Division of the Fire Marshal introduced the Burn Restriction Order 2021-R1 to limit fire risks and protect public health. This new order went into effect at noon, Sept. 13. The order prohibits any type of fire on undeveloped wildland areas. Outside fires are okay The post Colorado Springs Fire Department introduces Burn Restriction Order, effective Sept. 13 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Viral video of contractor destroying bathroom sparks two investigations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A viral video of a Colorado Springs contractor bashing in a bathroom after a customer refused to pay for work has now sparked not just one but two investigations. On Sunday, KRDO reported on the story of Colorado Springs homeowner Amber Trucke. She says she paid contractors from Dream Home The post Viral video of contractor destroying bathroom sparks two investigations appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Resources and showers provided at Pueblo City Park for people experiencing homelessness

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center and the Mobile Shower Program hosted a resource day in collaboration with My Brother's Keeper at Pueblo City Park. Friday, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., more than 100 people received essential services. People were offered showers, haircuts, food, COVID-19 vaccines, and other health services. The The post Resources and showers provided at Pueblo City Park for people experiencing homelessness appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo 9/11 Memorial at World Trade Center Steel Memorial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Center for American, in partnership with the Pueblo Fire Department, will host Pueblo’s Annual 9/11 Remembrance at the World Trade Center Steel Memorial on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk. The program will start promptly at 7:58am on Saturday, September 11th to mark the exact time the South Tower of the World The post Pueblo 9/11 Memorial at World Trade Center Steel Memorial appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CSL offering free flu vaccine voucher for plasma donation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CSL Plasma centers across Southern Colorado and in the U.S. are providing free flu vaccine vouchers to plasma donors throughout the month of September until the beginning of December, as an incentive to get more donations. Without insurance, on average a flu vaccine can cost anywhere from $42 to $110. The post CSL offering free flu vaccine voucher for plasma donation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Vista#Springs Rescue Mission#Peak Vista Clinic
KRDO News Channel 13

New law changes eye exam requirements to renew driver licenses in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new law permanently allows Colorado residents 66 and older to renew their driver license or identification card online, and modified the eye exam requirements for Coloradans 21 and older. Monday, the Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles announced the Driver's License Electronic Renewal By Seniors Act. The law The post New law changes eye exam requirements to renew driver licenses in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

UPDATE: At-risk woman found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say the at-risk woman who went missing Saturday has been found safe Monday afternoon. Rachael Luff went missing after reports of her leaving a family's residence in the 800 block of Dawn Break Loop sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and just prior to when the family contacted The post UPDATE: At-risk woman found safe appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Remodel Rampage: Contractor returns to customer’s home, destroys shower he built

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs woman says contractors she hired to remodel her bathroom shower came back into her home to destroy the project. Amber Trucke paid contractors from Dream Home Remodels of Colorado $3,330 of an owed $7,555 to rebuild her bathroom shower. Trucke said she wasn't pleased with the work the contractors had done and wanted to inspect it further before handing over the final payment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Young sisters start lemonade stand to raise money for Springs Rescue Mission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Two sisters held a lemonade stand in Colorado Springs to raise more than $1,000 for the Springs Rescue mission on W Las Vegas street and the Marian House on W Bijou street. The little philanthropists, 7-year-old Nora and 4-year-old Josie divided up their proceeds and donated $531 to the Rescue The post Young sisters start lemonade stand to raise money for Springs Rescue Mission appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRDO News Channel 13

Firefighters climb the Manitou Incline in honor of the fallen on September 11th

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, firefighters from crews across Colorado will gather at the base of the Manitou Incline. They will climb the Manitou Incline's 2,768 steps to remember the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001. The firefighters dress in full gear as they hike to the top of The post Firefighters climb the Manitou Incline in honor of the fallen on September 11th appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods Park set for October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs' Park, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is hosting another Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods Park. Saturday, October 9, visitors can enjoy the park without having to worry about traffic. From 5 a.m. until noon, motor vehicles will not have access to the park. The post Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods Park set for October appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs veteran helps renovate Gold Star family home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- Army Ranger Kristoffer Domeij was killed in action on his 14th deployment in support of the Global War on Terror in 2011. His mom, Scoti Domeij, lives with her 90-year-old mom, Ranger Domeij's grandmother, in Colorado Springs. The late ranger's grandmother is struggling right now. She got COVID earlier this year The post Colorado Springs veteran helps renovate Gold Star family home appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Vandals damage El Paso County Courthouse, restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Courthouse in downtown Colorado Springs was vandalized overnight. Several windows to the front entrance of the courthouse were smashed in. A few local businesses downtown were also vandalized, including the Atomic Cowboy and Pikes Peak Brewery. Both restaurants are located on Tejon Street, in downtown Colorado The post Vandals damage El Paso County Courthouse, restaurants appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Extension of Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs officially starts next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A project that took nearly 40 years of planning becomes more active beginning Monday when workers officially start a mile-long extension of Centennial Boulevard. Centennial currently ends south of Fillmore Street, at the Van Buren Street intersection; the project will extend Centennial to the interchange at Interstate 25 and Fontanero The post Extension of Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs officially starts next week appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Seniors in Colorado face highest eviction risk in the US

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new survey finds that Colorado senior citizens feel they have the highest probability of eviction compared to other states in the country. El Paso County senior citizen Beverley Seibold says because of this, she has to make every penny count. "If they are not getting enough income from Social The post Seniors in Colorado face highest eviction risk in the US appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Inside Out Youth Services holds open house for Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Inside Out Youth Services hosted the Pikes Peak Safe at Schools Coalition's Open House Wednesday, open to parents, students, and educators. The LGBTQ+ youth support group said their goal is to meet with both Safe at Schools veterans and those interested in their program to advocate for LGBTQ+ young people The post Inside Out Youth Services holds open house for Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ teens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2021 brings boom in beekeeping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- 2021 will be remembered for a lot of things, most of them negative, but for beekeepers it will be remembered as one of the most productive they can remember. It comes as the beekeeping industry itself goes through a pretty dramatic transition as well. Bees have been called "the most important The post 2021 brings boom in beekeeping appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy