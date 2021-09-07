Edgardo Colón-Emeric Installed as Dean of Divinity School

With great pleasure, we write to announce that Debra Clark Jones has been named Associate Vice President for Community Health for the Duke University Health System (DUHS). This role, reporting jointly to us, is a significant milestone toward forging purposeful partnerships with our neighbors in Durham and the region in a unified and coordinated way. A recognized leader in enterprise program management, healthcare outreach and community engagement, Debra brings immense experience in innovative approaches to identify needs in underserved populations and advancing equity through technology and data-driven decision-making. She will begin her new role on October 25.

