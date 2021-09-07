CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgardo Colón-Emeric Installed as Dean of Divinity School

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColón-Emeric was installed as the 16th dean of the Divinity School by Duke University Provost Sally Kornbluth. In an Opening Convocation service that reflected on the place and purpose of the Divinity School within Duke University and in the world, Edgardo Colón-Emeric was installed as the 16th dean of the Divinity School by Duke University Provost Sally Kornbluth on August 31 in Duke University Chapel.

