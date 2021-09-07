Deaths still up this year in Cass County

Although coroner-investigated deaths in Cass County were lower this August than in August 2020, the county is still five deaths ahead of last year.

Cass County Coroner George Franklin said that there were nine deaths his office investigated last month, compared to 12 the office looked into last year.

Six of those would be considered “natural deaths,” he reported to the Cass County Commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.

However, his office has looked into 69 deaths this year — compared to 64 at this time last year.

If the pace continues, then the coroner’s office could see 120 deaths this year, a new high.

“Last year was a record,” Franklin said. “We had 110 deaths.”

However, he expects the number of deaths to start lessening, he added.

The unique thing about the deaths that have been handled by his office this year is that there’s a high number of people who are younger than usual.

These are people in their 40s to early 60s, and the vast majority of them are dying of heart attacks.

“That’s totally unexpected, totally unexplained,” he said.

And it’s not just Cass County where it’s happening.

Franklin said he’s talked to other coroners in other counties, including Howard County and big cities.

He strongly urges people to get a heart scan, and he uses himself as an example. He’s going in for a quadruple bypass, open heart surgery in Indianapolis on Friday and will take three weeks to recover enough to get back to work.

His doctor said the heart scan — which Franklin admits he did just as a routine check — saved his life.

“I’m a perfect example of what they should do,” Franklin said.

If not for the scan, he’d still be running daily and getting more blockages, he added.

There have been COVID-related deaths in Cass County, but Franklin’s office has only dealt with four or five.

Those were people who were sick and refused to go to the doctor, and they tested positive after death.

Cass County saw other COVID-19 deaths, but those were people treated by a doctor, and in those cases, the doctor signs the death certificate instead of the coroner’s office, Franklin said.

Although he sees the death count decreasing, COVID-19 is still in Cass County.

In August, the county was moved up to orange status for the number of coronavirus infections, Cass County Health Department Administrator Serenity Alter reported to the commissioners.

The county should know the new status by tomorrow morning, she said.

The highest level is red, and the two lower levels are yellow and blue.

“We’re doing a lot of testing out there,” Alter said. “There’s a lot of activity in the schools.”

In August, the health department saw 973 people for either testing or vaccinations for COVID-19.

Alter didn’t have the breakdown of which patients received what care.

The testing showed that 47 people had variants of the virus.

However, the county hasn’t seen major hospitalizations or deaths from those already vaccinated.

Executive session

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, resident Lora Redweik questioned the commissioners about an executive session they had in Florida at 10 a.m. on Thursday, looking over solar farms.

According to the official notice, the commissioners went to The Florida Power and Light Interstate Solar Energy Center in Fort Pierce, Florida, and to NextEra Energy Resources LLC in Juno Beach, Florida.

NextEra plans to put a solar field called Appleseed Solar in the Walton area, using 1,400 to 1,600 acres of land.

State law allows executive sessions for governing bodies for subjects such as personnel matters, land purchases or interviewing or negotiating concerning industrial or commercial matters.

Redweik asked if the commissioners were going to take any other trips, specifically referring to a firm called Apex that she said is looking into land deals.

Commissioners President Ryan Browning (R-District 3) said Apex hasn’t come forward with anything.

After the meeting, Browning said he, Ruth Baker (R-District 1) and Mike Stajduhar (R-District 2) went to view a solar farm operating.

It was “part of due diligence, to see what it is, how they operate,” said Browning.

Cass County Economic Development funded the trip, he said.

He said the commissioners would not talk about any insights they gained from the trip at this time.