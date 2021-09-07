CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Targets Elderly Homeowners For Property Tax Credit Outreach

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
wypr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Brandon Scott is encouraging eligible Baltimore residents to apply for the Maryland Property Tax Credit, three weeks ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline. “We know that everyone is hurting because of the fall out from this pandemic,” the Democrat said at a news conference Tuesday. “We want to keep people in their homes so that they can pass their homes on to the next generation to create generational wealth in families and communities throughout Baltimore.”

