Wault Finance Launches First Commerce-Backed Stablecoin WUSD

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeFi hub Wault Finance has successfully launched its native stablecoin WUSD. WUSD is pegged to the dollar and is the first commerce-backed stablecoin in the crypto industry. WUSD is designed based on the latest stablecoin models and backed by several crypto assets including USDT and WEX token at a 9:1 parity. This ratio means that 90% of the stablecoin is collateralized by USDT deposits and the remaining 10% by the utility token of Wault Finance: the WEX token.

