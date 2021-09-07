Wault Finance Launches First Commerce-Backed Stablecoin WUSD

DeFi hub Wault Finance has successfully launched its native stablecoin WUSD. WUSD is pegged to the dollar and is the first commerce-backed stablecoin in the crypto industry. WUSD is designed based on the latest stablecoin models and backed by several crypto assets including USDT and WEX token at a 9:1 parity. This ratio means that 90% of the stablecoin is collateralized by USDT deposits and the remaining 10% by the utility token of Wault Finance: the WEX token.