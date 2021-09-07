CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Emma Roberts Hat Trick Leads Lady Bison Soccer to 5-0 Win

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEARCY – The Harding women's soccer team defeated Ozarks 5-0 Monday in non-conference action at the Stevens Soccer Complex. Emma Roberts picked up her first career hat trick. It was also the 28th hat trick in program history. The last came on Oct. 3, 2019, when Melanie Spurgeon scored as many against Southern Nazarene. The Roberts hat trick was the third by a Lady Bison against Ozarks. The others were Melissa Toungette (1999) and Lauren Hensley (2000).

Related
thunder1320.com

SOCCER: Lady Raiders get 5-2 win at Columbia

Coffee County Central’s Lady Raider soccer team went on the road Wednesday night and picked up a 5-2 road win at Columbia. Junior Katie Cotten had herself a night – racking up 4 goals in the win.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
laspositascollege.edu

Arno hat trick leads Las Positas to third straight win

Sophomore midfielder Ashley Arno, a California High graduate, notched a hat trick as the Las Positas College women's soccer team stayed hot with an 8-0 rout of visiting Feather River on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Hawks (3-0) started fast and steady, scoring eight times in the first half. Freshman forward...
LIVERMORE, CA
dyc.edu

Dumond's Hat Trick Leads Men's Soccer to Season Opening Victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Led by a hat trick from senior Nick Dumond and goals from five different Saints, the D’Youville men’s soccer team kicked off their 2021 campaign in emphatic fashion, downing Bryant & Stratton – Rochester, 7-0, Friday evening at Dobson Field. Three first-half goals, including the opener from...
BUFFALO, NY
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Max Burke records hat trick in Gallatin boys soccer win over CMR

Twenty minutes had just barely elapsed, and Max Burke already had a hat trick. Gallatin head coach Ben Hietala asked the team to dominate in the pregame huddle on the edge of the field. It didn’t take long for the Raptors to answer the call. A Nikolas Udstuen goal in...
BOZEMAN, MT
chatsports.com

Women's Soccer Moves to 5-0 With 2-1 Win at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. - Xavier women's soccer continued its winning streak to start the season, picking up a 2-1 win on the road at Illinois to move to 5-0. The start matches the 1997 season as the second-best start in program history, second only to the 1990 team's 8-0 start. Xavier...
ILLINOIS STATE
umweagles.com

Bernard's Hat Trick Leads UMW Field Hockey to OT Win

The University of Mary Washington field hockey team fought hard to gain an overtime win in its season opener against Roanoke College. Sophomore Emma Bernard (Fredericksburg, Va/ Chancellor) recorded her first career hat trick in her first career game as an Eagle. The Eagles came out strong in the first...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
houseofsparky.com

ASU Soccer: Douglas’ hat trick leads Sun Devils past CSUN

Simply put, Nicole Douglas is really good at what she does. The senior forward netted her third career hat trick in Thursday’s 4-2 win over CSUN (1-4-0). No. 21 Arizona State (5-0-0) relied on its primary scorer to provide the offense to win its fifth straight game. The Sun Devils...
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Morales nets hat trick to lead Brearley past Hillside

Senior Alex Morales recorded a hat-trick to pace Brearley past Hillside 5-2 in Hillside. Junior Dylan Sousa added a goal and an assist while senior Lorenzo Stanziola chipped in with a goal for Brearley. Sophomore Alex Barlaam added an assist and freshman Gabriel Jorge and senior Dominick Tripodi combined for six saves between the pipes.
HILLSIDE, NJ
NU Purple Eagles.com

Ibey Hat Trick Leads Niagara to 5-2 Win Over Cornell

ITHACA, NY – Annie Ibey recorded a hat trick in the Purple Eagles 5-2 win over Cornell (1-1-1, 0-0-0 Ivy) Thursday evening in non-conference women's soccer action in Ithaca, N.Y. Game Recap. • Niagara (2-1-0, 0-0-0 MAAC) was aggressive to start the match leading to an Annie Ibey goal. The...
ITHACA, NY
Lebanon Democrat

Segura's hat trick leads Phoenix in 6-0 win

Jennifer Segura netted a hat trick in Cumberland’s 6-0 win over in-state rival Tennessee Wesleyan at Lindsey Donnell Stadium/Kirk Field on Thursday afternoon. Cumberland (1-0-0) was clicking on all cylinders as the Phoenix fired 38 shots in the contest with 19 being on frame. Cumberland played phenomenal defense as well only allowing six shots in the clean sheet.
SPORTS
THE DAILY STAR

Craft's hat trick leads Unatego girls past Sidney

Elizabeth Craft recorded a hat trick to lead the Unatego girls soccer team to a 5-1 victory over Sidney on Thursday. The Spartans also received big performances from Bailey McCoy and Anabel Rommer, who both recorded a goal and an assist. Kylie Mussaw and Hanna Wilcox also notched assists in the win.
SIDNEY, NY
The Recorddelta

Lady Bucs soccer wins again

TENNERTON — Buckhannon-Upshur High School hosted Martinsburg High School Saturday and the lady Bucs finished with a 6-0 win. In the first minute of the game, Catherine Oliveto scored the first goal, then scored the second goal in the 15th minute with a left corner kick. She shot her third goal for the game, assisted by Miranda Greene, with a straight kick through the center.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Rutland Herald

Love's hat trick leads Slaters to win

FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven junior Brittney Love does all the little things well for the Slaters. Her passes are always crisp, she’s always in the right spot around the goal and she’s constantly communicating with her teammates to put them in the best position to succeed. The third-year varsity...
FAIR HAVEN, VT
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Boyan leads Point Pleasant Beach with a hat trick over Henry Hudson

Junior Josh Boyan tallied a hat trick to lead Point Pleasant Beach past Henry Hudson 5-0 in Point Pleasant Beach. Senior Luke Zylinski opened up proceedings for Point Pleasant Beach (1-1) with a goal in the first half before Boyan put up the home side 2-0. Freshman Logan Batyr added a third in the 22nd minute as as Point Pleasant Beach finished with 15 shots on goal.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
montanasports.com

Halil’s hat trick lifts MSU Billings men to OT win, women fall 1-0

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Halil Yilmaz delivered a heroic hat trick in his Montana State University Billings debut Thursday afternoon at Maverick Field, lifting his team to a dramatic, 3-2 overtime victory over Texas A&M International University in the 2021 season opener. The junior striker tucked the golden goal off...
BILLINGS, MT
brownwoodnews.com

Lady Jackets soccer improves to 3-0 with win over Jarvis Christian

The Howard Payne Lady Jackets soccer team defeated Jarvis Christian College 3-0 in Monday action at Citizens National Bank Field. In the 8th minute of the match, Alexandria Barnett scored the first goal making it a 1-0 game. The Lady Jackets kept the lead going into the 2nd half. Lindsey...
SOCCER

