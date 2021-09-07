Emma Roberts Hat Trick Leads Lady Bison Soccer to 5-0 Win

SEARCY – The Harding women's soccer team defeated Ozarks 5-0 Monday in non-conference action at the Stevens Soccer Complex. Emma Roberts picked up her first career hat trick. It was also the 28th hat trick in program history. The last came on Oct. 3, 2019, when Melanie Spurgeon scored as many against Southern Nazarene. The Roberts hat trick was the third by a Lady Bison against Ozarks. The others were Melissa Toungette (1999) and Lauren Hensley (2000).