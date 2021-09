I found it disappointing to read the editorial page of 9/9/21 and the fact that the Herald publishers gave that amount of valuable space and print to Gerald Duffy and his new found Progress Portsmouth. Understanding the likes of Mr. Duffy and his consistent criticism on a wide range of city matters and issues only portrays this organization as a vehicle to advance any of his ill intended agenda. Why anyone would consider this initiative to be a constructive attempt on improving civic community involvement in this disguised format is an assault on the integrity and intelligence of Portsmouth residents and should be called out immediately to forewarn the public of this sham.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO