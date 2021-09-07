Corn prices dip as harvest season unfolds for the first row crop in the state
The corn harvest is underway in Arkansas as commodity prices in the sector have slightly dipped. As of late August, at least 9% of the state’s approximately 690,000 acres of corn had been harvested, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, placing growers in line with the five-year average. The remnants of Hurricane Ida was expected to possibly impact the corn harvest, but the storm system largely missed the Arkansas Delta region.talkbusiness.net
