Corn prices dip as harvest season unfolds for the first row crop in the state

By George Jared
talkbusiness.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe corn harvest is underway in Arkansas as commodity prices in the sector have slightly dipped. As of late August, at least 9% of the state’s approximately 690,000 acres of corn had been harvested, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, placing growers in line with the five-year average. The remnants of Hurricane Ida was expected to possibly impact the corn harvest, but the storm system largely missed the Arkansas Delta region.

