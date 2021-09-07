BLP Film Studios – Lights. Camera. Action. Memphis…..

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with BLP Film Studios Founder/CEO, Jason Farmer, along with Carolyn Nelson Henry, Partner/CFO, and Cecilia Barnes, Partner/General Counsel, who discuss the vision and plan for the proposed 85-acre, multi-building Black Lens Productions Studio complex in the Whitehaven area of Memphis, Tennessee, which is being developed as the future home of the second largest African American-owned film studio in the U.S. Located near world-famous Graceland on an undeveloped intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Holmes Road, the Black Lens Productions studio lot will accommodate a multitude of sound stages for film and television, a hotel for out-of-town production crews, an event center, administration offices, recording studios, editing and post-production suites, a mill shop, buildings for prop storage, a commissary, a gift shop and housing for production staff. During the interview, Jason, Carolyn and Cecilia share some of the background and what led them to start this project, the importance of both the creative and entertainment industry in Memphis, the potential job and economic opportunities BLP Film Studios will create, the collaboration with schools and potential learning opportunities for youth, how it can transform the film industry locally and nationally, how the community can help, and more.