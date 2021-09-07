CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

College coaches dealing with breakthrough COVID cases

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari says he contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated, but points out that he is relieved the shot did its job in leaving him with mild symptoms. Other notable breakthrough cases have occurred in college football, with vaccinated players and coaches testing positive. That includes second-ranked Georgia and Mississippi. The Bulldogs could be without several players in their next game and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin missed his team’s opener after testing positive.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Lexington, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Fox News

North Korea says 'strategic' long-range cruise missiles hit targets in test

North Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the first known testing activity in months, underscoring how the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Hill

Man with bayonet and machete arrested near DNC headquarters: police

A California man was arrested near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters early Monday morning after Capitol Police found a bayonet and machete in his car. Donald Craighead, 44, was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons after a Capitol Police officer pulled him over and found the weapons in his truck, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., authorities noted.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy