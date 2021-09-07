Optim to mark Screven hospital's 70th anniversary

Optim Medical Center-Screven will mark its 70th anniversary delivering care to the residents in and around Screven County on Thursday. “We are excited to celebrate all the patients and families who have trusted their health and well-being to us over the past 70 years,” said Optim Medical Center-Screven CEO, Lagina Evans. “We would also like to recognize all the medical staff, employees, and partners who have served the community by providing exceptional, patient-centered, compassionate care since 1951.”