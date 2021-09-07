CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Victim stabbed 30 times, Macomb man charged with attempted murder

By KHQA Staff
khqa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY, Ill., (KHQA) — A Macomb man is behind bars facing two charges including attempted murder after police responded to a report in which a woman was screaming "help me" on the phone with 911. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the woman lying outside a home on the ground with multiple stab wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital and later transferred to a trauma center for additional treatment.

