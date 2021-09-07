CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Letter: ‘Best of luck’ to writer who dismisses masks

By Letters to the Editor
whidbeynewstimes.com
 8 days ago

Congratulations to Mr. Wilferth for being such an expert in epidemiology (Aug. 14 letter to the editor). His conclusion of how difficult it is for his granddaughter to wear a mask must justify his reasons for avoiding a simple precaution. Mr. Wilferth doesn’t believe that there is massive amounts of...

www.whidbeynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Link

Letter: Vaccinate, mask and distance

Vaccinations, masking and distancing are time-proven methods of slowing the spread of a virus. COVID 2019 mutated to DELTA 2021 by adapting, spreading more easily and becoming more virulent. In the name of “freedom,” some are refusing to practice the methods that slow the virus down. It seems forgotten that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Westerly Sun

Letter: Forcing kids to wear masks is the real madness

The front page photo on this week’s Mystic River Press (children all “masked up”) has prompted me to share this letter I sent to the Stonington Board of Education regarding mask mandate in schools:. The masks — you mean the filthy, disgusting, germ-ridden things we are supposed to put over...
STONINGTON, CT
Ruidoso News

Letters to the Editor: Please wear a mask

Are we not in a state of emergency here? Wake up, people! Please wear your masks!. I am appalled at the lack of consideration for others. Our children's lives are at risk. Choose life over liberties. Thank you to all of you who are vaccinated and are still wearing your...
RUIDOSO, NM
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Amazed by support for mask mandates

It’s amazing to see all the letters in support of mask mandates, with no peer-reviewed scientific studies to back them up. The science says microscopic virus particles easily penetrate most masks. What don’t they get? Maybe they’re still listening to Dr. Fauci’s latest insights. Meanwhile, those forced to wear masks...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Reading Eagle

Letter: School mask mandates raise many questions

How can masks with distancing be more helpful than distancing alone, if masks alone are not very helpful? Picture a water hose aimed at you while wearing a rain poncho. You’ll get wet where the water goes through the holes. Now picture standing just out of reach of the direct stream of water. The poncho keeps out the stray mist and you’ll stay dry.
EDUCATION
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Responsibility to mask up

I understand Sen. [Mike] Regan's wish to express his constituents' concerns with masking. As an educated man, I am sure he can see that if a group is not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, the choice of wearing a mask or not in a closed environment will not work. This is an airborne illness; your right to not wear a mask ends at your nose. If you don't wear a mask, then you must isolate. If you want freedom to associate, as in a school setting, then you must be vaccinated or wear a mask. With freedom comes responsibility. The unvaccinated and the unmasked do not have the right to infect those around them.
U.S. POLITICS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Just put your kids’ masks on

Imagine that! The School Board folks in the Mat-Su Borough have, somehow, elected to send their children to school without masks. All in the name of “returning to normal.” That’s not the same as as a violation of anybody’s “rights,” this is one even more ridiculously better. I am a...
KIDS
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Your letters: Masking concerns need to be based on facts

Like any school board member, I am always looking for input and comments from the people of this district. On August 16, 2021 it was wonderful to see so many people at our school board meeting to voice their concerns regarding a mask mandate. Unfortunately, due to a lapse in board procedure, no board member comments were taken after the public comments or after the motion. Therefore I would like to take the opportunity to respond to the guests.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masks#Economy#Fox News#Icu#Ems#Rn#Msn
thechiefnews.com

Letter: Connection between masks and vaccinations

Three weeks have now passed since Sheriff Pixley posted his anti-science manifesto on Facebook. Since then, we have seen new COVID cases in our County increase from a seven-day average of 22 per day (already scary enough) to 26 per day, for a total number of recorded cases here now over 3,000. COVID has taken 37 lives in this County already.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
districtchronicles.com

Woman mortified as she leaves house smelling ‘really bad’ for days

A WOMAN was left mortified after realising she was to blame for causing a horrible stench throughout her home for several days. She and her partner were left trying to get to the bottom of the smell and finally found the culprit sitting in a kitchen drawer – although, it’s not surprising that it went a miss.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
mediaite.com

Fox News Interviews Sheriff Whose Dopey Promise Not to Mandate Vaccines ‘Went Viral’ — With 65 Whole Thousand Facebook Views

Fox and Friends‘ Ainsley Earhardt interviewed Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb about his promise not to mandate vaccines, which she and Lamb claimed “went viral” with over 65,000 video views on Facebook. The video in question features Lamb delivering a dopey update to followers of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Facebook...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy