CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dhakai is connecting fashion brands directly to verified apparel manufacturers

By Jake Slobe
clayandmilk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Russel Karim, Dhaka, Bangladesh, is his home roots. It also happens to be home to the second-largest exporter of apparel in the world. So after developing two other tech companies, Karim decided he wanted to pursue something in the fashion industry. Karim quickly discovered a lack of accessibility and sustainability within the industry. The supply chain is full of intermediaries that make sourcing more complicated and expensive than it needs to be, Karim told Clay & Milk.

clayandmilk.com

Comments / 0

Related
orthospinenews.com

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing Expands Healthcare Print Services

Stratasys Direct collaborates with healthcare and medical device companies to deliver visual and functional anatomical models to improve patient care and outcomes. EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that it has expanded its offerings to the healthcare industry to include anatomical modeling and consultative services. Stratasys Direct recently created a Healthcare Print Center in Eden Prairie, Minn. that includes Stratasys J750™ Digital Anatomy™ printers. The J750 enables Stratasys Direct to produce life-like, 3D printed medical and dental anatomical models for medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers.
BUSINESS
Norwalk Hour

How a New Wave of DTC Startups Are Tapping Big Retail to Scale Growth

This story was originally published on CO— by U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was written by Barbara Thau. The CEO of organic baby food brand Raised Real is unequivocal about what it takes to build a profitable direct-to-consumer business today: To reach scale and achieve sustainable, long-term growth, these online-only brands must diversify their revenue streams by selling their products in brick-and-mortar stores, too.
RETAIL
Digiday

With prolonged WFH, fashion brands are rethinking office life

This article was reported on — and first published by — Digiday sibling Glossy. While the Collina Strada staff has been back at the brand’s office full-time since the beginning of 2021 — designer Hillary Taymour told Glossy she couldn’t get any good work done from home — many brands are extending their remote work setup to at least the end of the year. Others are planning to allow their employees to work from home on a permanent basis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Bangladesh#Clay Milk#South Asian#Techstars Iowa#Kickstarter
builtinchicago.org

ThoughtWorks Goes Public, Echo Global Acquired, and More Chicago Tech News

An array of new moves made their way to the lakefront last week. Read more to find out how the Chicago tech scene is evolving following these company developments. This is the Built In Chicago weekly refresh. Echo Global Logistics was acquired for $1.3B. Private equity firm The Jordan Company...
CHICAGO, IL
WWD

Staud Fashion Brand Sets First Retail Store

Los Angeles contemporary brand Staud’s founders Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto are readying their first retail store on L.A.’s Melrose Place, with a planned October opening. “Our retailers putting the collection in a bigger footprint was encouraging,” Staudinger said of the brand’s momentum. “We said, ‘If they are using that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
designboom.com

fashion brands steal the show at milan design week 2021

ARE FASHION BRANDS TAKING OVER MILAN DESIGN WEEK 2021?. this year’s milan design week was one like no other. following the cancellation of 2020’s edition, and the postponement of the 2021 event, we instead gathered in the city after the summer — from september 5-10 — while the sun was still hot enough to complain about. salone del mobile was ‘supersalone’ and alongside the usual foray of designers, there were also a number of fashion brands that stole the show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sgbonline.com

Peloton Launches Own Apparel Brand

Peloton announced it is launching Peloton Apparel, the company’s first collection made almost entirely of its own private label products. Previously, Peloton largely partnered with Lululemon, Nike and Adidas to sell its branded product, it sold some limited basics in-store and it released apparel seasonally, online, since 2014. Its Fall...
APPAREL
Benzinga

Peloton Interactive Unveils Private Label Apparel Brand

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) has announced the launch of its private-label apparel brand, Peloton Apparel. The new line features four Peloton Apparel Fabrics offerings with different features and benefits, from high-compressive performance fabric to buttery-soft fabric for everyday wear. The Fall 2021 collection, which features a mix of men's,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Peloton Launches a Private Label Apparel Brand With a Bold Collection Ideal for the Fall

Peloton is making further inroads into apparel. Today, the interactive fitness platform announced the launch of its private label apparel brand, Peloton Apparel. With the announcement, the company also revealed its debut collection, a fall ’21 range featuring men’s, women’s and gender-neutral looks. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to officially launch Peloton Apparel, a brand that has been influenced by our amazing instructors and at its core is centered around supporting our members,” Peloton VP of apparel Jill Foley said in a statement. “With each collection, we’re offering reliable pieces that support your sweatiest days, your busiest days, your rest days and beyond....
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: GXO Pilots Apparel-Focused Robotics, Amazon Brand Acquirers Raise $1.2B

Berlin Brands Group, Heroes, Olsam and Forum Brands are among Amazon brand acquirers raising significant funding to scale their businesses. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Importance Of Roll-Up E-commerce In the Success Of Direct-to-consumer Brands

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In today’s digitized world, D2C entrepreneurs are having a field day. As consumer taste shifts towards more on-demand options as well as a preference for homegrown brands, more and more young brands with big visions are entering the arena and winning consumers over. Along the way, however, some of these brands may need a little extra help, which is where the roll-up ecommerce trend comes in.
INTERNET
The Drum

The physical touch: how experiential builds tangible brand connections

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Is it one kiss or two? A shake...
ECONOMY
Detroit News

Grosse Pointe Farms native creates gender-free fashion brand

Rob Smith is on a mission to end stereotypical clothing. “I’m all about gender-free fashion,” said Smith, founder of the Phluid Project. “It’s just fabric. If it makes you feel good, wear it.”. Smith, a Grosse Pointe Farms native who majored in marketing at Michigan State University, has more than...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
Investopedia

Apparel Manufacturer Stocks Gain on PVH (PVH) Outlook

Apparel manufacturer stocks gained Wednesday after PVH Corp. (PVH) jumped 15% on the back of a better-than-expected quarterly report and an improved outlook for fiscal 2021. Apparel manufacturing stocks rallied Wednesday after PVH topped Wall Street's top-and bottom-line expectations. PVH shares broke above a symmetrical triangle on above-average volume in...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Certified B Corp To the Market Helps Brands Connect with Ethical Makers and Artisans

The platform, which connects manufacturers and artisans with potential clients, is one of a few sourcing companies to achieve B Corp status. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Fashion Brand DKNY Reinvents Logo as an NFT

The world of fashion and NFTs continues to expand as DKNY reinvents its logo as an NFT. In the heat of the NFT craze, yet another major fashion brand jumps into the game. DKNY announced the release of its logo, but this time as a non-fungible token up for auction.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
siliconangle.com

Award Pool plans to connect fans and brands with gamified NFT rewards

Award Pool, an integrated platform designed to connect brands and content creators to fans, today announced the upcoming launch of its platform that will reward community engagement with nonfungible tokens. Founded in 2020, Award Pool makes it possible to create gamified campaigns – using social media, challenges and other mechanisms...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy