Biden Visited Areas Of The Northeast Hit By Ida

Enormous piles of warped furniture, ruined belongings, a totaled car with its hood up and residents wondering how they are going to deal with the mess left behind - this is what President Biden saw today on a tour of how the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered parts of New Jersey and New York. And it was the backdrop for a case he made for more investments to make the country more resilient to climate change. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid joins us now.