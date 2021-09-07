CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Biden Visited Areas Of The Northeast Hit By Ida

By Asma Khalid
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago

Enormous piles of warped furniture, ruined belongings, a totaled car with its hood up and residents wondering how they are going to deal with the mess left behind - this is what President Biden saw today on a tour of how the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered parts of New Jersey and New York. And it was the backdrop for a case he made for more investments to make the country more resilient to climate change. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid joins us now.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Extreme Weather#Npr White House#The White House#Cabinet#Taliban#Covid#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
White House
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
697
Followers
2K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy