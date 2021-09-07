CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation is popping from Sydney to San Francisco. It may be a good sign

By Jeanna Smialek
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice gains are shooting higher across many advanced economies as consumer demand, shortages and other pandemic-related factors combine to fuel a burst of inflation. The spike has become a source of annoyance among consumers and worry among policymakers who are concerned that rapid price gains might last. It is one of the main factors central bankers are looking at as they decide when — and how quickly — to return monetary policy to normal.

