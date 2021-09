Has it been a while since you’ve been to Shake Shack, 220 E. Buffalo St., in the Third Ward?. If it has, there are a couple of new items you might want to try, including the Hot Honey Bites they introduced this summer. The light crispy chicken bites dusted with hot honey seasoning and served with habanero mayo are pretty darn tasty (I preferred them to the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich). And I wouldn’t complain if you brought me an order of the Hot Honey Fries (the addictive hot honey seasoning clings to the edges of the crispy krinkle cut fries).

