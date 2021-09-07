CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dino Cazares – Why Chris Barnes Had ‘Wrong’ Reaction to Kardashian Wearing Cannibal Corpse Shirt

By Chad Childers
 7 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink-182 boyfriend Travis Barker were in the headlines last week when Kardashian was seen sporting a Cannibal Corpse T-shirt. The widely spread photo yielded some backlash, including some from former Cannibal Corpse member Chris Barnes who simply posted a link to the photo with the message "Posers" with a thumbs down emoji. But in a social media post, Fear Factory's Dino Cazares reveals he feels that's the wrong reaction to have.

