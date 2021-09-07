CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search waters off Long Beach for missing Torahs taken in burglary

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNassau County police searched the ocean waters off Long Beach Tuesday, looking for artifacts stolen from Chabad of the Beaches at Temple Beth El last month. A police dive team wearing scuba tanks and carrying metal detectors on a rope line canvassed the ocean for about two hours Tuesday afternoon. They focused on an area between two jetties at Lafayette and Washington boulevards where a homeless man had been found wandering the beach Aug. 21.

