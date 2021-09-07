Müncher Rundfunkorchester Appoints First Principal Guest Conductor
Hahn debuted with the Müncher Rundfunkorchester in 2019 and will return in the new position on October 10 with the opera "The Emporor of Atlantic" by Viktor Ullmann. "Even at our first concert together, Space Night 2019, the sparks were flying," Hahn said in a press release. "I’ve had the honour of conducting this tremendously versatile orchestra several times, and I’m immensely looking forward to the upcoming joint projects."theviolinchannel.com
