Time: Registration 1 p.m. - 2:40 p.m., walk begins at 2:45 p.m., butterfly release at 3:45 p.m. Registration: Please pre-register for free and donate at AFSP.org/Daphne. The City of Daphne will host the 11th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. in front of Daphne City Hall on Main Street.