Lil Nas X Sets Up ‘Baby Registry’ Allowing Fans To Donate To Various Charities

His debut album, ‘Montero,’ is due September 17. Lil Nas X has set up a baby registry for ‘Montero,’ his upcoming album that has a due date of September 17th. On September 7, he shared a new website that has each track from the album listed, along with a linked charity to donate to . The fifteen charities include those whose initiatives provide support to the LGBTQ+ community, those living with HIV, and reproductive and mental health resources.