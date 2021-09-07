CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for only $125 right now ($25 off)

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung released the Galaxy Buds 2 near the end of May, around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation, a compact case, and limited water and dust protection, all for $149.99. There was already a $25 discount through Amazon-owned Woot before the Galaxy Buds 2 had officially launched, and now the same promotion is available again, bringing the earbuds down to $124.99.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

