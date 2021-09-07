Wisconsin Partners with AT&T for NextGen 9-1-1 Calling

MADISON, WI (Submitted to OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Office of Emergency Communications has selected AT&T to implement AT&T ESInet™, including Next Generation 9-1-1 (NextGen 9-1-1) call routing and emergency call statistic reporting, to improve emergency communications across the state. This new contract between AT&T and the state of Wisconsin is valued at up to $84 million over the next 10 years. Services provided by AT&T under the contract will help improve public safety and support 9-1-1 telecommunicators, dispatchers and first responders to help keep Wisconsin communities safe.