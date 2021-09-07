CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As STEM Enrollment Grows, Cheyney University Launches Life Sciences and Technology Hub

cheyney.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate companies offering on-campus internships helped fuel the program’s creation. Cheyney University of Pennsylvania announced today the launching of the Life Sciences and Technology (LSAT) Hub initiative, the latest stride by the nation’s oldest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to attract and train science majors. Cheyney has seen the percentage of students majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) increase from 13 percent in 2017-18 to 25 percent entering the fall 2021 semester.

#Science And Technology#Science Center#Stem Fields#Hbcu#The Lsat Hub#The Wistar Institute#Wistar#Scidome
