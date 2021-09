The People's Bank of China (PBC) on Monday raised the country's currency against the US dollar by 69 basis points to its maximum since mid-June. The renminbi (the official name of the Chinese currency) strengthened to 6.4497 yuan per dollar. Before that, China's currency touched a one-week high against the greenback last Friday, booking its third straight weekly gain on news that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for the first time in seven months. The conversation focused on economic issues, climate change and Covid-19.

