Promotions of Yesteryear: Battlarts

A war of factions between All Elite Wrestling's The Elite and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Bullet Club could be one of the biggest storylines in all of pro wrestling. Over the past year there have been plenty of teases for it — Tama Tonga's comments about the group's former members, Jay White showing up in Impact to tell Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows they're not allowed back in Bullet Club, Kenta popping up in AEW but rebuking Kenny Omega's offer for an alliance — but for one reason or another the two companies haven't fully pulled the trigger on the idea yet.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO