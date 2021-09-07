CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Promotions of Yesteryear: Battlarts

By Justin Cummings
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough covering Paradigm Pro Wrestling's UWFi Contenders Series, I've fallen in love with shoot style wrestling. While today that is associated with places like Paradigm, CFU, and Bloodsport, traditionally it has been a mainstay of Japanese wrestling. When you start to look into Japanese shoot style, you'll first find names like UWF, PWFG and Rings. When you start to look into people's favorite shoot style shows however, one name that always comes up is Battlarts. Today we're going to look back on this company's long history, and what it did for the industry.

