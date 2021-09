The Colorado Attorney General's Office released the findings of its 14-month investigation into the Aurora police and fire departments Wednesday. The 112-page report found that the police department has a pattern of practicing racially biased policing, excessive force, and has failed to record legally required information when interacting with the community, according to a news release from Attorney General Phil Weiser. The report also found APD used force against people of color almost 2.5 times more than against White people.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO