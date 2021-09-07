CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Shine a Light Alabama offers model for communities to acknowledge grief and honor lives lost during pandemic

By Submitted
gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, a group of volunteers supported Shine a Light Alabama, a community-based effort of remembrance and healing the losses from the pandemic by preparing hundreds of canvas and paper bags with resources designed to help families, neighborhoods, and communities wanting to participate in remembrance activities honoring the lives lost during the pandemic.

gulfcoastnewstoday.com

