Review: 'The War For Gloria' is an epic coming-of-age tale

Tales of Arise reviewed by Terence Wiggins on PlayStation 5. Narration by Mark Medina. Also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC. Bandai Namco has hit the mark in reinvigorating the 26-year-old Tales RPG series. Tales of Arise brings to life a beautifully realized world with a story that isn't afraid to tackle heavy subjects and knows when to take its foot off the gas for a bit. Its characters feel real and relatable even in fantastical situations, and a fresh and fun combat system livens up their battles. Combined with plenty of quality-of-life improvements ironing out some of the series' long-standing frustrations, this is an easy recommendation to not just fans of the long-running series but anyone interested in diving into an expansive action-RPG.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO