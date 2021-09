We did it. We finally made it. After 7 long, excruciating months NFL Week 1 is finally here. The 2021 season opens up this Thursday in Tampa Bay as Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers take on the powerhouse Dallas Cowboys. Those same Cowboys who finished last year with an outstanding 6-10 record (in the worst division in football) and have three playoff wins since 1996. Very deserving.