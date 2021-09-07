Study says South Dakota ranks 15th in percentage of adults who smoke

Beef Bucks, Inc. hosted their 18th annual Beef Bucks Golf Classic on Fri., Aug. 6 in Brandon, S.D. with 240 golfers participating from a five-state area. The day began with a flyover from the Vanquard Squad out of Tea, S.D., as the teams registered to play. Texas Roadhouse’s Andy Armadillo greeted the golfers on the course with an assortment of treats. A new “face” joined in the day as “Butch Burger” made his debut on the shirts of the Montross Team to promote the beef industry. Prostrollo All-American Auto Mall offered a hole-in-one on hole #2, and Randy Fenske of Fenske Cattle Company offered the opportunity for the golfers to participate in the poker run. At the end of the day, National Beef provided a 16 oz. rib-eye steak for the golfers.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO