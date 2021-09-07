CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Study says South Dakota ranks 15th in percentage of adults who smoke

By Todd Epp
101.9 KELO-FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study by Filterbuy says South Dakota has the 15th highest rate of smoking in the country. The report says over 18% of South Dakota adults smoke. The national rate is 16% of adults who light up. West Virginia, Kentucky, and Louisiana have the...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

COVID numbers in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The following numbers reflect the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID tallies through 1pm on Friday, September, 3. South Dakota has seen an increase of 453 cases of COVID. Active cases are at 6,182. Hospitalizations are at 213. Deaths from the disease have increased by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
B102.7

Is it Legal to Drive with Flashers on in South Dakota?

I've been guilty of driving down the road, radio blaring, before I notice that I have had my blinker on for several miles. I'm far from being the best driver on the road. But once in a while, a subject comes up while traveling. My son and I were recently driving back to Sioux Falls through a heavy downpour (he was driving) and the subject of driving with flashers on came up.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
US News and World Report

South Dakota Says It's Managing COVID-19 Patients, for Now

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again in South Dakota, although hospital officials say they're still holding their own on capacity. The western part of the state is seeing the biggest spike in numbers, though cases in northeastern South Dakota are also on the rise. The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday reported 230 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, the highest number since January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Dakota State
State
Utah State
Kickin Country 100.5

Where Does South Dakota Rank among the Best Places to Retire?

When a lot of us envision what our retirement years will be like, we imagine ourselves on a beach somewhere, far away from the bitter cold of South Dakota winters. But despite having a weather score in the bottom ten (41st) nationally and landing in the bottom half on the wellness index (30th), the Mount Rushmore State was ranked the 13th best place to retire in America by BankRate.com.
POLITICS
CharlotteObserver.com

South Carolina ranks in top 10 least safe states for COVID, according to this study

South Carolina ranked among the top 10 least safe states to be in during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a 2021 WalletHub study. WalletHub, a personal finance website, judged the states on COVID-19 metrics including vaccination rates, positive testing rate, estimated transmission, hospitalization and death rates. The study’s vaccination numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Highlighting South Dakota with a book

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Writing a book can be quite an achievement. And now a Sioux Falls woman can say she has accomplished that for the first time. Jan Dirksen has been a nurse for 30 years. But last summer she decided to take on another challenge – writing a book.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Stroke#Coronary Heart Disease
Sandusky Register

Branch Out for the Leaves in South Dakota

South Dakota is naturally painted in rich colors year-round, but autumn illuminates the landscape with fiery fall foliage. That makes fall in South Dakota prime time for road trips along scenic byways. When you step out of the car, you’ll walk into adventure, whether you choose to join in an epic hunt or explore one of South Dakota’s state parks. (Bonus: Our parks receive less visitation in fall compared to summer, so you might even feel like you have some of our best natural assets to yourself!)
LIFESTYLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Ranks 5th in Most Vaccinated States Study

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is one of the most vaccinated states in the country, but it doesn't involve what you think. According to Personal Finance Website Wallethub, The Peace Garden State ranks 5th overall in total vaccinations, not just COVID-19. The study was done across 17 key metrics, ranging from share of vaccinated children to share of people without health insurance to flu vaccination rate among adults.
FARGO, ND
Brookings Register

Sports betting coming to South Dakota

BROOKINGS – While Amendment A, the legalization of recreational marijuana, has gotten the lion’s share of attention following the November 2020 election, Amendment B has quietly passed through the necessary regulations and will become “live” this month. Amendment B passed in South Dakota with 58% of the vote. But what...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kingsburyjournal.com

A little touch of ‘Texas’ in South Dakota

Beef Bucks, Inc. hosted their 18th annual Beef Bucks Golf Classic on Fri., Aug. 6 in Brandon, S.D. with 240 golfers participating from a five-state area. The day began with a flyover from the Vanquard Squad out of Tea, S.D., as the teams registered to play. Texas Roadhouse’s Andy Armadillo greeted the golfers on the course with an assortment of treats. A new “face” joined in the day as “Butch Burger” made his debut on the shirts of the Montross Team to promote the beef industry. Prostrollo All-American Auto Mall offered a hole-in-one on hole #2, and Randy Fenske of Fenske Cattle Company offered the opportunity for the golfers to participate in the poker run. At the end of the day, National Beef provided a 16 oz. rib-eye steak for the golfers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
chatsports.com

A Semi Statistical Recap of South Dakota

So was that great defense or bad offense? In a game that was almost as boring as Georgia-Clemson (which is surely being lauded as a great defensive battle), Kansas beat South Dakota 17-14 Friday night in Lawrence. And the score indicates the struggle was real was for both offenses. Combined,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sioux City Journal

Farmer says harvests will vary across South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota farmer says harvests will vary widely across the state because some pockets have been spared from the drought. Travis Mockler farms corn, alfalfa and soybeans in the southeastern part of the state. He says even farmers in the same general area could experience different production.
AGRICULTURE
q957.com

Oh, happy day! South Dakota ranks 6th in happiness survey!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study says South Dakotans are the sixth-happiest Americans. The Wallethub study rated well for the amount of sleep people get and a low divorce rate. Utah ranked as the happiest. West Virginia is the least happy. The Upper Midwest did well in the...
POLITICS
101.9 KELO-FM

Federal Judge issued temporary order allowing Iowa schools to issue mask mandates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.
IOWA STATE
Fresno Bee

Bison tosses woman who got too close at South Dakota state park, officials say

A woman at a South Dakota state park got too close to a bison. An aggravated bison tossed the woman at Custer State Park on Saturday, park officials said. A couple had been walking back from a wedding reception at a pavilion in the state park when they encountered a small herd of bison near the trail, Kobee Stalder, the visitor services program manager, told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy