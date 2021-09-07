CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blacksburg, VA

Justin Fuente named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Hokiesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week presented by PNC, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Tuesday. The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who...

hokiesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

Tech Talk Live Notes: Justin Fuente and Evan Massengill

On the energy and eagerness level of the team going into game week:. Well, they’ve had a little time off so they’re excited to get closer to the game. I think they’ve had enough practice. You reach a point of diminishing returns eventually. Not that we don’t need it, but you just get a little bit tired of it and I think they’ve had about enough of that and they’re ready to get to Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington Post

Justin Fuente’s job security hangs over Virginia Tech football season

The Virginia Tech football team opens its season Friday night at Lane Stadium in front of what’s expected to be a frenzied capacity crowd for the first time in nearly two years in Blacksburg, Va. The opponent is 10th-ranked North Carolina, which features junior quarterback Sam Howell, widely considered among...
BLACKSBURG, VA
On3.com

Pat Forde: Virginia Tech, Justin Fuente need a win in Week 1

Very few seats are hotter in 2021 than that of Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde. After coaching stability for several decades under former Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer, the Hokie faithful are becoming impatient with their sixth-year head coach. Fuente is 64-36 in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
sportswar.com

Tech Talk Live Notes: Justin Fuente on the North Carolina Win and MTSU

I think there was a lot of pent up exuberance from a year away and you could tell in pregame warm-ups when we were announcing the starting lineups. People were just going bananas. There was definitely a buzz and a sense of energy in the air and when you’ve gone a year without hearing that or feeling that, the first time you get a little bit of it, it gives you that feeling in the pit of your stomach. It was a pretty unique and cool experience but I’ve never seen a group of people that were as energized, as into the game from the beginning all the way to the end, as our fans were Friday night. Usually, you come out at halftime and you look up and the corners are empty, people are getting hot dogs and beer or whatever, but we started the second half and everybody was there and ready to rock and roll. It was a pretty special night.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Dodd
Person
Justin Fuente
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Firing Clay Helton

Not surprisingly, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on USC’s decision to fire head coach Clay Helton earlier today. Helton took over the reins of the Trojans during the 2015 season and after some initial success, his tenure petered out over the last few years. Last weekend’s 42-28 loss to Stanford was the final nail in the coffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#American Football#The Dodd Trophy Coach#The Bobby Dodd Coach#The Year Foundation#The Tar Heels#Acc Coastal Division#Acc Coach#Clemson#The Wuerffel Trophy#Peach Bowl#Pnc#Fbs
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
OHIO STATE
dailynewsen.com

Next week, Harbaugh's Michigan football team is embarrassed by Washington

MatchupMichigan (1-0) vs. 21 Washington (0-1) Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. TV/radioABC; WWJ/AM (950), WTKA/AM (1050). J.J. McCarthy had a chance to impress with Michigan's win. And he delivered. Washington: Know your foe. The opening five minutes of Washington's 2021 football season were spectacular. The Huskies took...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy