Insights from crypto analytics firm Glassnode are showing that Bitcoin investors remain unfazed despite the huge drawdown that saw Bitcoin plummet over 50% in May. Glassnode tells its 324,600 followers that recent on-chain metrics suggest that a lot of BTC swapped hands during the May correction and that long-term holders, or investors who have kept their Bitcoin dormant for at least five months, are not spooked by the volatility.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO