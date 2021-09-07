CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Investigation

By KPDPIO
killeenpdnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKilleen, TX (September 7, 2021): Killeen Police arrest 24-year-old in a late night shooting on Elms Road. On September 4, 2021, at approximately 1:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Elms Road in reference to a shooting victim. As officers were in route to the scene, they were advised that a gunshot victim was at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and was subsequently being airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

