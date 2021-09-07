Steph Curry Signs Partnership With FTX as Global Ambassador

The Met Gala, which typically happens on the first Monday in May, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Which means it had been quite some time since we were afforded an opportunity to judge our favorite celebrities' outlandish outfits from the comfort of our sweatpants and couch. But on this Monday in September, stars reclaimed their spot on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

