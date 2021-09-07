CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Signs Partnership With FTX as Global Ambassador

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture NBA Hall-of-Famer, Steph Curry, has signed a deal with FTX to become the exchange’s new Global Ambassador. FTX has announced that the company has signed a long-term partnership with NBA superstar Steph Curry. The deal sees the three-time champ sign on as FTX’s new Global Ambassador. Additionally, Curry will receive an equity stake in FTX Trading Limited and his charitable foundation, Eat.Learn.Play will partner on charitable initiatives.

