Steph Curry Signs Partnership With FTX as Global Ambassador
Future NBA Hall-of-Famer, Steph Curry, has signed a deal with FTX to become the exchange’s new Global Ambassador. FTX has announced that the company has signed a long-term partnership with NBA superstar Steph Curry. The deal sees the three-time champ sign on as FTX’s new Global Ambassador. Additionally, Curry will receive an equity stake in FTX Trading Limited and his charitable foundation, Eat.Learn.Play will partner on charitable initiatives.cryptocoingossip.com
