Golf isn't really an audience-participation sport, per se, but if we learned nothing else about the game this past year, we learned just how important a full gallery is to the appreciation of the game. There's something magnificent and life-affirming about a player draining a winning putt in front of a full gallery, and there's something kind of sad and pathetic if the same thing happens with only a couple of tentative claps.

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO