Pigs in a Blanket

Posted by Emily Bites in 1 Blue, 1 Green, 1 PP, 1 Purple, Air Fryer, All Recipes, Appetizers, Asian, Snacks. These easy Crab Rangoon taste like takeout but can be made right at home in your air fryer or oven! Using just a few ingredients, you’ll get a crunchy wonton exterior filled with a creamy, crabby filling. My husband loves to order Crab Rangoon when we get Chinese takeout, so I was happy to find that he really enjoyed the homemade version as well. I think these would make great finger food for a party, book club gathering, or for watching the game at home. They also make a great lunch! Better still, each piece of Crab Rangoon is just 46 calories or 1 SmartPoints on all three WW (Weight Watchers) color plans.
