Pigs in a Blanket

This hamburger potato soup can be made on top of the stove or in the crock pot. It is a recipe my family loves and the spinach and cheese just makes this dish. Make this on a cold day or make it anytime with some of my Southern cornbread hoecakes for a warm comfort food meal. This soup is very versatile as you can add whatever you have on hand and make it your own. Green beans, okra and celery could also be added to this great soup. It keeps well for several days and the recipe could actually be cut in half or doubled. I have not tried freezing this soup but see no reason why it could not be frozen.

