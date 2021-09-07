CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Pigs in a Blanket

stevenscountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed a quick and easy appetizer? Check out these 2-ingredient Pigs in a Blanket! A delicious finger food that kids and adults both love. This finger food is ready in less than 30 minutes. Dunk them in your favorite dipping sauces!. This pigs in a blanket recipe is one you...

stevenscountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecountrycook.net

HOMEMADE STICKY BUNS

Ooey and gooey with a brown sugar pecan topping, these Homemade Sticky Buns are the perfect sweet breakfast treat!. I normally prefer savory breakfasts but if there are homemade sticky buns on offer, I will never turn one down! With a delicious sweet center and a caramel pecan topping, it really doesn't get any more indulgent than these. You can't go wrong with a soft and tender sticky bun that is loaded with flavor. I promise they are far easier to make than you might realize. If you want a special homemade breakfast (or even dessert!), then I highly encourage you to make a batch of this Homemade Sticky Bun recipe.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

HAMBURGER POTATO SOUP

This hamburger potato soup can be made on top of the stove or in the crock pot. It is a recipe my family loves and the spinach and cheese just makes this dish. Make this on a cold day or make it anytime with some of my Southern cornbread hoecakes for a warm comfort food meal. This soup is very versatile as you can add whatever you have on hand and make it your own. Green beans, okra and celery could also be added to this great soup. It keeps well for several days and the recipe could actually be cut in half or doubled. I have not tried freezing this soup but see no reason why it could not be frozen.
RECIPES
recipes.net

Tamale Pies Recipe

These freezer-friendly tamales pies are a great way to spruce up your weekly meal planning. They’re made with turkey so you can have something lighter. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. In two batches, brown turkey, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a bowl.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigs In A Blanket#Finger Food#Calories#Hot Dogs#Sausage#Julieseatsandtreats
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Mojo Marinade for a Pig Roast

Chef Joshua Karther, Executive Chef of Water’s Edge at Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook. Whiskey’d Off Your Feet, a Macallan Tasting Event, on Friday, September 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The evening’s dinner will feature a pig roast and tasting dishes thoughtfully curated by award-winning Executive Chef Joshua Karther, paired with three Macallan single malt scotches. Guests will mix and mingle on the lakefront patio while delighting in live jazz music by Jack Smith Trio, with picturesque streams and the changing foliage of the surrounding wooded trails as the backdrop. Tickets are $99 per person plus tax and can be purchased on the Water’s Edge OpenTable.
RECIPES
stevenscountytimes.com

Baked Chicken Thighs

An easy dinner recipe for weeknights! These Baked Chicken Thighs with the perfect amount of seasoning are so tender and juicy on the inside with a perfectly crispy skin! They are so easy to make with pantry staple ingredients and a fail proof method. I don’t think there can ever...
RECIPES
P&V

vegan blueberry coffee cake

This vegan blueberry coffee cake smells delicious while baking, you’ll see. But the best comes when you taste it, yum, this treat is perfect for the afternoon or breakfast. It is the perfect combination of soft and moist bread, with the jammy blueberries and the top a slightly crunchy lemony topping ( streusel).
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
gentside.co.uk

Hungry alligator tries to make a meal out of this woman

Paddleboarding seems like a really peaceful activity when you’re treading through rivers and channels that are inhabited by harmless fish and cute ducks. But in Florida, it’s a different game altogether. No one knows that better than Vicki Reamy Baker, who was stalked by a monstrous alligator during her paddleboarding trip in Silver Springs State Park, Florida.
ANIMALS
country1037fm.com

Halloween Cream Cheese Poundcake

When you find a great base recipe for your cream cheese pound cake, you build upon that treasure. As Halloween is creeping around the corner, I could of swore I saw Halloween candy in the stores already. That’s where Ms. Geneva Potts, pound cake comes into play. For this recipe below I will be adding 2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice to the batter, but feel free to add as much as you’d like.
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

SWEET POTATO QUICK BREAD

This Sweet Potato Quick Bread is one of our favorites. Super easy to make and wonderful with a cup of coffee in the morning. If you love sweet potatoes you should definitely give this recipe a try. It would also make a wonderful gift during the holiday season. The spices in this bread really takes this one up a level.
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

Buttermilk Noodle Casserole

1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, undrained. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add buttermilk. Stir in mushrooms, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add noodles and beef mixture; mix well.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Easy Chocolate Chip Scones

These chocolate chip scones are the ideal breakfast treat: They’re flaky, moist, and not too sweet. Think of them as a marriage of cream scones and chocolate chip cookies, complete with the tender texture you love in scones and the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that comes with a great cookie. Serve them...
RECIPES
emilybites.com

Crab Rangoon (Air Fryer or Oven Baked)

Posted by Emily Bites in 1 Blue, 1 Green, 1 PP, 1 Purple, Air Fryer, All Recipes, Appetizers, Asian, Snacks. These easy Crab Rangoon taste like takeout but can be made right at home in your air fryer or oven! Using just a few ingredients, you’ll get a crunchy wonton exterior filled with a creamy, crabby filling. My husband loves to order Crab Rangoon when we get Chinese takeout, so I was happy to find that he really enjoyed the homemade version as well. I think these would make great finger food for a party, book club gathering, or for watching the game at home. They also make a great lunch! Better still, each piece of Crab Rangoon is just 46 calories or 1 SmartPoints on all three WW (Weight Watchers) color plans.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
lovefromtheoven.com

Strawberry Chicken Salad

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Strawberry Chicken Salad is packed with protein such as chicken, cheese and pumpkin seeds, and it’s brimming with fresh fruit and veggies, giving you a little bit of everything. It’s perfect for lunch, as well as for sharing at family gatherings. Topped with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing, this isn’t just your ordinary salad.
RECIPES
ourcommunitynow.com

Recipe: Chinese Crispy Duck

Next time you get a craving for a perfectly crispy duck, try making your own at home. This special-occasion meal is surprisingly easy once you get the technique down. The reason why it's not your typical weeknight dinner is because duck is pretty expensive and even with this streamlined recipe, it takes about half a day to make. The traditional method involves hours of marinating and steaming, but this simpler method starts with a long, slow simmer.
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Creamy Cold Nougat Cake Recipe

This creamy cold nougat cake is so rich, creamy, chocolatey, and very refreshing. If you like the nutty taste of nougat chocolate, then this dessert is the real deal for you! Easy, quick, delicious… and Italian – simply the best! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Pound Cake Parfaits with Cheesecake Filling and Blueberry Sauce

This pound cake parfaits and cheesecake filling and blueberry sauce is so rich, creamy and delicious! Plus, it is so simple and easy to prepare. It can be an ideal after lunch treat that will satisfy your sweet carvings and perfect spring-summer dessert. Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Apple Pudding Cake with Caramel Sauce

This recipe is from Lamers Dairy for more information and products they offer, click here!. 1/2 stick of butter (4 tablespoons) 1/2 cup Lamers Dairy Dairyland’s Best Heavy Whipping Cream. Directions:. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter and flour a 9 x 13 pan. Put the sugars and oil in...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy