FIFA World Cup: Fans' groups oppose idea to host tournament every two years

SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransnational and national fans' groups from across the six confederations have issued a joint statement opposing plans to impose a biennial FIFA World Cup. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development, is the chief proponent of the plans at world football's governing body and a feasibility study is being held looking at the prospect of shortening the gap between men's and women's World Cups from four to two years, following a request from the Saudi Arabian federation in May which was approved by 166 national associations.

