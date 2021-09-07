FIFA World Cup: Fans' groups oppose idea to host tournament every two years

Can you imagine a world where there is a major international tournament held every year? The idea is closer to becoming a reality than you might think. Following a proposal by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in May, FIFA is now carrying out a feasibility study into the practicalities of altering the World Cup cycle from four years to two, meaning that continental championships (like the Gold Cup, European Championship and Copa America) would be sandwiched in the alternate years. The study is being led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (now FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development) and 166 of FIFA's 210 national associations have given their backing to the research into the idea.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO